Biden to Nominate Ex-Chicago Mayor as U.S. Amb. to Japan

Washington, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he plans to nominate former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan.

Emanuel is known to have close relationships with core members of the Biden administration. His role as a coordinator with Japan, a key U.S. ally in Asia, will become increasingly important for the United States amid the rise of China.

Approval from the Senate is needed for Emanuel, 61, to take office.

Emanuel, a Jewish American born in Chicago, served as White House chief of staff under the administration of President Barack Obama before serving as Chicago mayor from 2011 to 2019.

Although Emanuel has little diplomatic experience and few links with Japan, some in the Japanese government hope that his strong connections with the power center in the Biden administration will help strengthen Tokyo's ties with Washington.

