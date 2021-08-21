Japan's Vaccine Passport Not in Wide Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's vaccine passport, a certificate exempting travelers vaccinated against the novel coronavirus from entry restrictions overseas, is not being used as widely as expected, partly because the country itself is reluctant to ease its border controls.

The mainland United States and China, popular destinations for Japanese business travelers, have not accepted Japan's vaccine passport. Nor have most Southeast Asian nations.

The holders of the vaccine passport are exempted from requirements such as submitting coronavirus-negatives certificates and undergoing quarantine after arrival.

Local governments in Japan started accepting applications for the vaccine passport on July 26. Initially, seven countries accepted the certificate, and Japan started talks with some other countries to expand its use.

The Foreign Ministry had explained that it "has reached agreements with some 30 countries," but actually, only 23 countries and regions had accepted Japan's vaccine passport as of Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]