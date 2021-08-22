Female Candidates Fail to Increase in Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of women among candidates in the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, currently stands at about 17 pct, falling short of the some 18 pct in the previous election in 2017.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has the lowest share among major political parties, at around 8 pct, while the figure for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan comes to some 17 pct.

Men dominate the current Lower House, offering few opportunities for women to replace them.

According to a survey released by the World Economic Forum in March, women accounted for 9.9 pct of Japanese lawmakers, putting Japan at 140th on the gender equality list of countries in the world.

Japan has long been pushing for greater roles for women in society, but the share of women among Lower House election candidates remained low, at 15 pct in 2012 and about 17 pct in 2014.

