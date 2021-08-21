Tokyo Governor Visits Oxygen Station for COVID-19 Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike visited on Saturday a new oxygen station for COVID-19 patients who have been told to isolate themselves at home.

The oxygen station, set up in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward by the metropolitan government, will start operating on Monday.

It is capable of accommodating up to 130 patients under quarantine at home and need oxygen.

At the round-the-clock facility, about three doctors and some 25 nurses will give oxygen to patients and monitor their health conditions.

Patients will be allowed to stay at the station for up to about two nights and three days, according to the metropolitan government. The doctors will judge whether the users can go home or have to be taken to hospital.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]