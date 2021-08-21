Japan Reports 25,492 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 25,492 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the daily total topping 25,000 for the third straight day and hitting a record for the day of the week.

New infection cases hit record highs in nine of Japan’s 47 prefectures, including Aichi, Hiroshima, Kochi and Oita.

The number of severely ill patients grew by 72 from the previous day to 1,888, hitting a record high for the ninth consecutive day, according to the health ministry. There were 34 deaths among COVID-19 patients.

In Tokyo, 5,074 people tested positive for the coronavirus the same day, with the daily count exceeding 5,000 for the fourth straight day. The tally dropped by 20 from a week before.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group, at 1,598, followed by 967 in their 30s, 750 in their 40s and 565 aged between 10 and 19. There were 339 infection cases among those under the age of 10 and 216 among people aged 65 or older.

