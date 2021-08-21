Tokyo Reports 5,074 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 5,074 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the daily count topping 5,000 for the fourth straight day.

The tally dropped by 20 from a week before.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group, at 1,598, followed by 967 in their 30s, 750 in their 40s and 565 aged between 10 and 19. There were 339 infection cases among those under the age of 10 and 216 among people aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, under the metropolitan government's criteria, fell by three from the previous day to 270.

Nationwide, the number of severely ill patients grew by 72 to 1,888, hitting a record high for the ninth consecutive day.

