Motegi Visits Iraq, Offers Yen Loans

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi informed his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, on Saturday of Tokyo's plans to provide up to 32.7 billion yen in low-interest loans to Baghdad to help finance repair work at the Basra refinery in southern Iraq.

Motegi offered the loans at a meeting with Hussein in Baghdad.

He is the first Japanese foreign minister to visit Iraq in 15 years. His visit was not announced beforehand for security reasons.

At the meeting, Motegi and Hussein exchanged views on regional issues including the situation in Afghanistan, now under the control of the Taliban.

Motegi said he is convinced that Japan's initiative of a free and open Indo-Pacific will contribute to the development of the Middle East.

