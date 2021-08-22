Voting Underway in Yokohama Mayoral Election

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Aug. 22 (Jiji press)--Voting was underway in the closely watched mayoral election in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Sunday, involving a record eight candidates.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has his constituency in the port city, capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, supports a candidate who resigned from his cabinet earlier this year to run in the election. Results of the election are expected to affect national politics as well.

Votes will be cast until 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT) and voting counting will start immediately afterward.

As of 4 p.m., voter turnout stood at 23.88 pct, up 6.02 percentage points the previous mayoral election.

The eight contenders include Yasuo Tanaka, 65, former governor of Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, Hachiro Okonogi, 56, former chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, Takeharu Yamanaka, 48, former professor of Yokohama City University, incumbent Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi, 75, and former Kanagawa Governor Shigefumi Matsuzawa, 63.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]