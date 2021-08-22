Prominent Noh Actor Nomura Gensetsu Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Noh classic Japanese stage drama actor Nomura Gensetsu, a designated living national treasure, died of granulomatosis with polyangiitis, an intractable disease, on Saturday. He was 84.

Nomura, whose real name was Shiro Nomura, was born in Tokyo as the fourth son of Kyogen actor Nomura Manzo XI and made a stage debut at the age of 3.

He changed course to Noh musical and dance drama later and became a disciple of Kanze Motomasa XXV in 1952. He also took lessons from Kanze Hisao.

After becoming independent in 1962, Nomura was active in "shite-kata" main roles of the Kanze school and known for his neat and graceful style of acting.

In addition to classic plays mainly those featuring old women, he performed modern plays and took part in joint performances with other categories of stage plays with enthusiasm.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]