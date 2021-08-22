Tokyo Logs 4,392 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--A total of 4,392 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said the same day.

The figure, up 97 from a week earlier, hit a record high for the day of the week.

Eight deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients in their 30s to 80s in Tokyo.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group of infection cases, at 1,341, followed by 845 in their 30s and 711 in their 40s. There were 208 new cases among those aged 65 or older.

Daily new infection cases averaged 4,732.9 for the week through Sunday, up 11 pct from the preceding week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]