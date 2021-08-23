Japan to Send SDF Plane to Afghanistan for Evacuation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to dispatch a Self-Defense Forces airplane to Afghanistan to evacuate Japanese nationals and others in the country, now under the control of the Taliban, informed sources said Sunday.

The government is expected to make a formal decision at a meeting of the National Security Council on Monday, according to the sources.

An SDF plane will leave for Afghanistan as soon as it is ready, the sources said.

The dispatch is based on the SDF law, which allows SDF planes to transport Japanese nationals overseas in times of emergency.

The SDF plane will evacuate Japanese personnel working for international organizations and local staff members of the Japanese Embassy in Kabul.

