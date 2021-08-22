Japan Urges Iran to Return to Talks on Nuclear Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi urged Iran on Sunday to return to negotiations with Western powers on the 2015 nuclear deal at an early date.

Motegi made the request at his first meeting with new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

Raisi is known for his hard-line stance toward the United States. The talks on the nuclear deal have been suspended since June.

The meeting between Motegi and Raisi was the first high-level bilateral dialogue since the president took office on Aug. 3.

At an online news conference after the meeting, Motegi said he has called on Iran to return to compliance with the nuclear deal and contribute to easing tensions and achieving stability in the Middle East as a regional power.

