Suga Says He Takes Mayoral Race Result Humbly

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he takes humbly the defeat of an ally in a closely watched mayoral election on his home turf.

"It's a very disappointing result, but I'll take it humbly," Suga told reporters a day after a candidate backed by him lost the election in Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

Suga said that despite the defeat, he remains committed to running in the presidential election for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"It's a matter of course that I'll run when the time comes. There is no change to that idea," said Suga, whose term as LDP president expires on Sept. 30.

He is elected to the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament, from the Kanagawa No. 2 constituency that includes parts of Yokohama.

