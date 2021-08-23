Cosmetics Makers Pushing Contactless Services amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--More and more cosmetics makers in Japan are offering contactless services in which store personnel do not directly touch the skin of customers.

The moves are in response to growing awareness on hygiene amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In July, Shiseido Co. <4911> fully introduced for its mainstay "Shiseido" brand equipment to assess skin condition simply by taking facial photos. The new service is offered at over 50 outlets, mainly those in department stores.

Previously, a measuring device was directly put on customers' skin. Using the new equipment, photos of customers' faces are taken, and data on the clearness, elasticity and other factors of the skin is available within only tens of seconds, with products for tackling specific skin issues recommended.

The spread of the coronavirus helped speed up the development of the equipment, a Shiseido official said. "We want customers to enjoy experiences that could only be obtained in stores."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]