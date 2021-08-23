Japan Starts Administering AstraZeneca Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan started administering AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as part of an effort to step up vaccinations.

The administration of the vaccine developed by the British drugmaker began in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The Japanese government has provided a total of 52,800 doses of the vaccine to six prefectures--Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Osaka and Okinawa--which have been under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

The health ministry approved the vaccine for use in Japan in May, but its use had been put on hold due to concerns about blood clots.

The city of Osaka will administer the vaccine to people aged 40 or over in principle. It will also use it in people aged 18 or older who cannot receive the Pfizer Inc. or Moderna Inc. vaccines due to allergies.

