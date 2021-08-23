Japan's Total Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1.3 Million

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan rose a record 157,516 from a week before to 1,306,198 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The size of increase was far larger than the preceding week's 115,668.

Japan's COVID-19 death toll rose by 226 to 15,651, with the weekly growth far outpacing the prior week's 128.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases, at 312,262, up by 33,130 from a week earlier.

Osaka in western Japan came second, at 147,369, up by 14,922, followed by Kanagawa, at 127,645, up by 17,069, Saitama, at 88,390, up by 11,949, and Chiba, at 74,744, up by 10,799. Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba all neighbor Tokyo.

