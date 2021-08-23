Japan Announces Plan to Dispatch SDF Aircraft to Afghanistan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to send Self-Defense Forces aircraft to Afghanistan in order to evacuate Japanese nationals and others from the country, now under Taliban rule, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Monday.

The measure is based on the SDF law, which allows SDF planes to transport Japanese nationals overseas in times of emergency. The country plans to accelerate preparations for the aircraft dispatch.

The government discussed the situation in Afghanistan at a meeting of the National Security Council the same day.

Under international law, the deployment of the SDF to another country requires approval from that country in principle. However, Kato said that the upcoming dispatch of SDF aircraft would not pose a problem in terms of international law as the mission is for transporting Japanese nationals amid the tense situation in Afghanistan.

A C-130 transport plane of the Air SDF and other aircraft will be used to evacuate Japanese personnel at international organizations in Afghanistan, as well as local staff members from the Japanese Embassy and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

