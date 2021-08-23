Japan to Allow All Fukushima Evacuees to Return in 2020s

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to allow all people wishing to move back to areas most severely hit by the March 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima Prefecture to do so this decade, government sources said Monday.

Evacuation orders will be lifted in the 2020s entirely in the "difficult-to-return" zone, which is in place across seven municipalities near the stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>.

The government will adopt the plan as early as later this month, according to the sources.

In the difficult-to-return zone, decontamination and other reconstruction projects are being carried out intensively in special districts, which represent about 8 pct of the entire area.

The government is already scheduled to lift evacuation orders for the special districts between 2022 and spring 2023.

