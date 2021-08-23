Meiji-Era Railway Ruins to Be Designated as Historic Site

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government advisory panel submitted recommendations to culture minister Koichi Hagiuda on Monday, calling for designating recently unearthed remains in Tokyo of Takanawa Chikutei embankment, part of Japan's first railway, as a historic site.

The Council for Cultural Affairs evaluated the Takanawa Chikutei remains as symbolizing Japan's Meiji Era modernization.

The designation is expected to be made officially soon.

The embankment was built for laying offshore about 2.7 km of track for the railway between Tokyo's Shinbashi and Yokohama, south of Tokyo, which opened in 1872.

Stone walls for embankment sections with a total length of about 800 meters were found during redevelopment work around JR Takanawa Gateway Station in Tokyo's Minato Ward in 2019.

