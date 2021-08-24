Paralympic Host Towns Seeking Interaction despite Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese host towns for Paralympians in the Tokyo Games are finding ways to interact with the athletes despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Even though many pre-Games training camps and opportunities for face-to-face interaction have been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, the 109 municipalities registered as "Host Towns of a Harmonious and Inclusive Society" are implementing programs to get citizens to think about diversity.

The city of Kanazawa in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, hosted the training camp for eight French swimmers for 17 days from Aug. 3.

The city began creating a manual for novel coronavirus prevention measures for the athletes last summer, in which city officials took care to look at things from the perspective of people with disabilities.

"Even in the same practice venue, athletes in wheelchairs touch different parts of walls from athletes without disabilities," a city official said.

