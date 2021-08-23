Japan to Make List of Hospitals for Pregnant Women with COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese authorities will make a list of hospitals able to admit pregnant women with COVID-19, internal affairs minister Ryota Takeda said Monday.

The health ministry and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency will ask prefectural governments to share the list among local paramedics, Takeda told a news conference.

"We need to ensure that expectant mothers with COVID-19 are taken to hospitals without fail when obstetric intervention becomes necessary for them," Takeda said.

The move comes as a pregnant woman with COVID-19 delivered a baby at home in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Tuesday after several hospitals refused to admit her. The baby was confirmed dead later.

There have been delays in taking pregnant women with COVID-19 to hospitals due to difficulty finding institutions to admit them, according to officials at the health and internal affairs ministries.

