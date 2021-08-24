All Tokyo Hospitals Urged to Cooperate over COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry and the Tokyo metropolitan government Monday requested all medical institutions and universities training doctors and nurses in Tokyo to cooperate in the fight against COVID-19.

The request to accept novel coronavirus patients, secure beds for such people and send medical personnel was made based on the revised infectious disease prevention law.

It is the first time for the central government to make such a request, while some local governments, such as the western prefecture of Osaka and the northern city of Sapporo, have made their requests under the law.

The ministry and the Tokyo government can disclose the names of medical facilities and schools that fail to comply with their request without a justifiable reason.

The plan to make the request was announced by health minister Norihisa Tamura and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike after their meeting at the ministry.

