130 Mizuho ATMs Briefly Shut Down Days after Glitch

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Up to some 130 of Mizuho Bank's automated teller machines were shut down temporarily from around noon Monday (3 a.m. GMT), the bank said, announcing yet another system failure.

The trouble occurred as its ATM network became unstable, the core banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411> said, adding that the problem was fixed by around 1:30 p.m.

The incident was the bank's sixth system failure that affected depositors this year. The fifth one occurred only Friday, disrupting over-the-counter services at Mizuho Bank branches across the country.

On Monday, cash was improperly swallowed by eight ATMs. The money was returned to ATM users by security and other personnel.

No bankbooks or cash cards were trapped inside ATMs this time, according Mizuho.

