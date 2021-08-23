Tokyo Reports 2,447 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 2,447 new coronavirus cases Monday, down by 515 from a week before, when the Japanese capital marked a record high for a Monday.

The number of newly confirmed cases in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, stood at 2,579.

Across Japan, 16,859 people were newly found positive for the virus. The daily count stood below 20,000 for the first time in six days but was higher than the week-before tally of 14,852. There were 32 deaths.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country grew by seven from Sunday to 1,898, hitting a record high for the 11th consecutive day, according to a health ministry survey.

In Tokyo, people in their 20s made up the largest age group of new cases recorded Monday, at 744, followed by 508 in their 30s, 383 in their 40s and 277 aged between 10 and 19. There were 94 cases among those aged 65 or older.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]