Japanese Panel OKs Nixing Teacher's License Renewal Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel set up by the Japanese education ministry on Monday gave broad approval to a plan to scrap the requirement that teacher's licenses are renewed every 10 years.

The ministry said that it is suitable to abolish the renewal rules, given the burdens on teachers to file the necessary paperwork and take lectures for license renewal.

The rules will be removed as early as 2023. Education minister Koichi Hagiuda told reporters that necessary legislation will be submitted to parliament early next year.

Instead, the ministry will boost training programs for teachers in cooperation with local boards of education and universities in order to maintain the quality of teaching.

Specifically, it will introduce a system to manage individual teachers' training records and promote efficient training using information and communication technology.

