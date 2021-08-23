Japan SDF Plane Leaves for Afghanistan for Evacuation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--A Self-Defense Force transport plane left for Afghanistan on Monday to evacuate Japanese nationals and others in the country, controlled by the Taliban.

It will be the first time for an SDF plane to transport foreigners in a transport mission based on the SDF law.

The dispatch was decided at a meeting of the government's National Security Council in the morning. Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi later issued a dispatch order to the SDF.

An Air SDF C-2 transport aircraft left the ASDF's Iruma base in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in the afternoon for an international airport in Kabul.

The SDF is preparing to send two C-130 transport planes Tuesday to Afghanistan. Hundreds of SDF personnel will be dispatched for the transport mission.

