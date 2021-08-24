Japan to Expand COVID-19 Emergency Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to expand its COVID-19 state of emergency again due to a resurgence of infections, ruling party sources said Tuesday.

The government communicated the plan to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and is expected to adopt it as early as Wednesday, the sources said.

The state of emergency is already in place in Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa and nine other prefectures, through Sept. 12, after the latest expansion last week.

The government is considering adding several prefectures that have called for their inclusion into the list.

Hokkaido, Gifu, Aichi and Mie have already requested that they are placed under the state of emergency.

