Japan to Buy Up Seafood Unsold after N-Plant Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to buy up seafood when they are left unsold as a result of the planned release into the ocean of treated radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, officials said Tuesday.

The initiative is part of measures that the government drafted in an interim report on how to deal with possible reputational damage to local seafood from the release of the water that contains radioactive tritium.

The interim report said the government will set up a fund to temporarily buy up seafood that can be stored frozen in case their demand falls due to the water release.

The government also plans to tell consumers in Japan and abroad that the water release poses no health risks, by carrying out seminars for supermarket staff and hotel workers. It also plans to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and other organizations for this purpose.

The report said the government will investigate trading in agricultural products to ensure processors and distributors do not beat down the prices of local products.

