Bigwig Nikai Vows to Support Suga's Re-election as LDP Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Toshihiro Nikai, powerful secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, vowed on Tuesday to support Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's re-election as the party's president.

Nikai made the remark despite growing doubts within the party about Suga's ability to be the face of the party's election campaign.

In Sunday's mayoral poll in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, a candidate close to Suga suffered a humiliating defeat, sending shockwaves through the LDP.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, Nikai told a press conference on Tuesday, "We're in a difficult time, regardless of who will become (LDP leader and prime minister)."

"I evaluate (Suga) as the current leader working hard," Nikai added, indicating that his intraparty faction will fully support Suga in the upcoming party leadership race.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]