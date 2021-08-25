Japan Schools Extending Summer Break amid Infection Spikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Local governments throughout Japan are having to make tough decisions before students return to schools from summer break amid the ever-raging novel coronavirus epidemic.

Some have already decided to extend the holidays or introduce staggered attendance out of fear of household infections passed on by children.

The central government will not request nationwide school closures and will leave the decision on whether to reopen schools up to municipalities.

"We, as the central government, won't call for blanket closures as we hope for flexible decisions in line with regional circumstances," education minister Koichi Hagiuda said Friday.

As a result, municipalities are divided over what to do for the new term.

