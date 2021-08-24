Japan ASDF Aerobatic Team Draws Lines in Paralympic Colors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Blue Impulse aerobatic team of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force flew above Tokyo while emitting smoke in three colors used in the "Three Agitos" Paralympic symbol on Tuesday, ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Paralympics later in the day.

The Paralympic symbol comprises three curved lines colored red, blue and green.

At around 1:35 p.m. (4:35 a.m. GMT), six Blue Impulse jets departed from the ASDF Iruma Air Base in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

The planes drew lines with colored smoke as traveled near the Japan National Stadium in Shinjuku Ward, the venue of the opening ceremony, the 333-meter Tokyo Tower in Minato Ward and the 634-meter Tokyo Skytree tower in Sumida Ward.

On July 23, the team drew the five Olympic rings with colored smoke in the air around the National Stadium, hours ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, but it just drew lines in Tuesday's performance.

