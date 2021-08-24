More SDF Planes Leave for Evacuation Mission in Afghanistan

Newsfrom Japan

Iruma Air Base, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Two C-130 transport planes of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force left Iruma Air Base on Tuesday for an evacuation mission in Afghanistan, where the Taliban militant group has returned to power.

On Monday evening, a C-2 transport plane departed from the Iruma base in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, for the same mission under the SDF law.

The SDF aircraft are expected to begin the mission later this week, transporting Japanese expatriates and local embassy staff from an airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, to neighboring countries.

Before the C-130 transport planes took off before 1:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. GMT), Air Support Command commander Shinichi Kaneko told their crew members at the air base, "I expect each of you to fulfill your roles and complete the mission."

