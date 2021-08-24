Japan to Expand COVID-19 Emergency Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to expand its COVID-19 state of emergency again to cover eight more prefectures due to a resurgence of infections, government sources said Tuesday.

The new designation will run from Friday to Sept. 12, when the ongoing emergency declaration is slated to expire.

After seeking opinions from experts on Wednesday, the government plans to formally adopt the policy at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters later in the day, the sources said.

The government plans to newly add Hokkaido, Miyagi, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures to the list of areas covered by the emergency.

The state of emergency is already in place in Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa and 10 other prefectures, through Sept. 12, after the last expansion of covered areas last week.

