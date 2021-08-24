ANA to Cut Flights on 12 Routes amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways said Tuesday that it will reduce the number of flights on 12 domestic routes due to declining travel demand amid the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the ANA flights to be axed, mainly those to major tourist destinations, will be transferred to low-cost carrier Peach Aviation as part of the efforts to meet a possible rise in travel demand after the COVID-19 crisis is contained.

The two airlines are under the wing of ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>. The changes are included in ANA's revised flight plans for the second half of fiscal 2021, which runs through March next year.

Daily round-trip flights will be reduced to three from the initially planned four for the route between Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and Toyama Kitokito Airport in the central prefecture of Toyama and to eight from nine for the route connecting Haneda and Hiroshima Airport in the western prefecture of Hiroshima.

The number will fall from four to two between Kansai International Airport in the western prefecture of Osaka and New Chitose Airport near Sapporo in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, and from one to fewer than one between New Chitose and Naha Airport in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and between Naha and Sendai International Airport in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]