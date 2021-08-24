Japan's Emperor Pins High Hopes on Tokyo Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday expressed hopes that the Tokyo Paralympics will lead to a world in which people can live together regardless of disabilities.

The Emperor made the comments in a meeting with 10 International Paralympic Committee members, including IPC President Andrew Parsons, at the Imperial Palace ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paralympics later on Tuesday.

"I appreciate that managing the Games while taking all possible measures against COVID-19 is far from easy," the Emperor said in the roughly 15-minute meeting.

"It is my sincere hope that these Games should be an impetus for progress to be made in building a society in which all of us, regardless of disabilities, can live together while placing greater importance than ever before on respecting and caring for one another," he added.

Parsons said that Tokyo will be remembered as the world's first city to host the Paralympics twice, after the Japanese capital held the event in 1964.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]