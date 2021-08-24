Japan Reports 21,569 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infections confirmed in Japan on Tuesday came to 21,569, hitting a record high for any Tuesday.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country totaled 42.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide rose by 37 from Monday to 1,935, logging a record high for the 12th consecutive day.

Tokyo confirmed 4,220 new infection cases, down by 157 from a week before.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, new cases hit record highs in Akita at 50, in Gifu at 382, in Aichi at 1,617, in Shiga at 235, in Kyoto at 587, in Nara at 223 and in Kochi at 88.

