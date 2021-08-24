Tokyo Logs 4,220 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 4,220 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, down by 157 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

Among the new cases reported in the Japanese capital, people in their 20s accounted for the largest age group, at 1,282, followed by 881 in their 30s, 674 in their 40s and 434 aged between 10 and 19.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, fell by four from Monday to 268.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across Japan rose by 37 to 1,935, hitting a record high for the 12th consecutive day.

