Tokyo Wards Canceling Paralympic-Viewing Program for Students

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Some municipalities in Tokyo are pulling out of a program to allow school students to watch Paralympic events live amid a spike in novel coronavirus infections.

Koto and Edogawa wards announced the cancellation of the Paralympic-viewing program on Tuesday, after Sumida Ward made a similar decision.

The number of participating municipalities, which had stood at eight as of last Wednesday, could decrease further depending on the spread of infections. The Paralympics kick off on Tuesday.

Edogawa Ward explained that it has canceled the program for schools in the ward due to the spread of the virus and the strain on the medical system.

"We decided to cancel despite considering the program up until immediately before the Paralympics, as we thought it would be a great opportunity for the children," an official of the ward office said.

