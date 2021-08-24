Suga Hesitant to Dissolve Lower House during Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga signaled hesitation to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, for an election while Tokyo and other areas are under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

Suga said that dissolving the Lower House during an emergency is legally possible.

"I, however, have been saying that I will prioritize coronavirus measures," he added.

When asked by a reporter about the possibility of dissolving the all-important chamber regardless of whether the central government's state of emergency remains in place somewhere, Suga answered, "Yes, that's what I mean."

