Japan Aims to Send Officials to U.N. Agency Top Posts

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is working to send personnel to key posts at international organizations, aiming to boost its presence in the international community.

Tokyo is fielding a senior official of Japan Post Co. in Wednesday's election for director-general of the Universal Postal Union, a specialized agency of the United Nations.

If the official, Senior Executive Officer Masahiko Metoki, is elected, he would end the total absence of a Japanese national in the top post of a U.N. agency since 2019.

The UPU, which sets rules for international mail services, is one of the 15 specialized U.N. agencies, also including the World Health Organization.

Metoki, competing with candidates from such countries as Switzerland and Belgium, aims to become the first Asian to win the UPU's top post.

