Japan Firms Accelerating Shift Away from Plastic Use

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies in the retail, restaurant and accommodation industries are accelerating efforts to reduce the use of plastic, such as introducing products made of alternative materials.

Excessive use of plastic has been criticized as one of the biggest causes of environmental pollution.

The Japanese government unveiled this week its plan to require major companies to reduce the use of disposable plastic products under a new law to be enforced from April 1 next year.

Businesses subject to the law will be obliged to reduce the use of the 12 items, including disposable spoons and toothbrushes, currently provided for free to consumers.

On Aug. 17, convenience store operator Lawson Inc. <2651> started offering wooden spoons to customers, instead of plastic ones, at eight Natural Lawson outlets in Tokyo, on a trial basis.

