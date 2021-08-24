Fukushima N-Plant Water to Be Released 1 km from Coast

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> plan to release treated radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant about 1 kilometer off the coast, informed sources said Tuesday.

The treated water, containing radioactive tritium, will be released through an undersea tunnel that will be set up, according to the sources.

The government and TEPCO concluded that the use of such a tunnel would create less reputational damage than releasing the water directly from the coast near the plant, the sources said.

TEPCO is expected to conduct a drilling survey for geological research in September or later as the undersea tunnel needs to penetrate bedrock.

It will submit the construction plan to the Nuclear Regulation Authority by the end of September, aiming to build the tunnel by the planned start of the water release around spring 2023.

