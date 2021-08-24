2 More Infections with Lambda Variant Found in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Two men who arrived in Japan from Peru earlier this month have tested positive for the Lambda variant of the novel coronavirus, the Japanese health ministry said Tuesday.

They are the second and third confirmed cases of infection with the Lambda variant, first identified in Peru, in Japan.

The men, one in his 30s and the other in his 50s, tested positive in quarantine checks in Tokyo International Airport at Haneda after arrival on Aug. 12.

Both showed no symptoms, according to the ministry.

According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the lambda variant, which has been spreading in South America, may be more transmissible and have stronger resistance to vaccines than the conventional strain, but its details are not known.

