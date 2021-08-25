G-7 to Work Closely for Safe Evacuation from Afghanistan

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Group of Seven leaders discussed Tuesday the situation in Afghanistan, now controlled by the Taliban, and agreed to "coordinate closely" for the safe evacuation of international citizens and Afghan partners from the unstable country.

In a joint statement adopted after their emergency online conference, the G-7 leaders expressed "grave concern" about the situation in Afghanistan.

"Our immediate priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of our citizens and those Afghans who have partnered with us and assisted our efforts over the past 20 years," the statement said.

The United States, Britain and other countries have been working to evacuate their citizens as well as interpreters and other local partners from the international airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, which is guarded mainly by the U.S. military. But a great number of people are still waiting to get out of the country.

Amid growing worries about whether all such people can be evacuated before the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, set under an agreement with the Taliban, there are calls for an extension of the deadline.

