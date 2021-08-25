Japan Panel OKs Further Expansion of COVID-19 Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday received approval from a panel of experts for its plan to expand its COVID-19 state of emergency again to cover eight more prefectures.

The proposal to add Hokkaido, Miyagi, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Okayama and Hiroshima to the emergency list from Friday to Sept. 12 was approved at a meeting of the government subcommittee on basic coronavirus response policy measures.

The eight prefectures will be switched from the less strict pre-emergency stage, a move that would raise the number of prefectures on the emergency list to 21. The existing emergency for Tokyo and 12 other prefectures is also slated to run through Sept. 12.

It was only on Aug. 17 when the government raised the number of prefectures on the emergency list to 13 from six.

The government also proposed that four prefectures--Kochi, Saga, Nagasaki and Miyazaki--be newly put in the pre-emergency stage from Friday to Sept. 12. This plan was also approved by the government subcommittee.

