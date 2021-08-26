Pregnant Women in Japan Fear COVID-19 Impact on Treatment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Pregnant women in Japan are becoming increasingly concerned about whether they will be able to receive medical treatment if they become infected with the novel coronavirus.

Women in the third trimester of pregnancy are prone to suffering from severe symptoms of the coronavirus, and many such women undergo a Caesarean section.

With COVID-19 patients across the country facing difficulties finding hospitals that will admit them, local governments are rushing to establish a system that can deal with infected pregnant women.

Earlier this month, a pregnant woman with COVID-19 had birth at home in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, after several hospitals refused to admit her. The baby was later confirmed dead, prompting national and local governments to start work on creating plans so that pregnant women can be hospitalized swiftly.

"I became concerned after watching the news," a 31-year-old woman from Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward in her 30th week of pregnancy said.

