20 Months Sought for Ex-Egg Firm Head in Bribery Scandal

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors sought a prison term of 20 months on Wednesday for a former head of an egg production firm for bribing former agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa.

During a hearing at Tokyo District Court, the prosecutors said the acts by Yoshiki Akita, 87, the former boss of Akita Foods, based in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, eroded public trust in the administration of the farm sector.

The court is scheduled to hand down a ruling on Akita on Oct. 6.

In their closing argument, the prosecutors said that by bribing Yoshikawa, Akita received favorable treatment over the drafting of international standards for breeding chickens.

"The degree to which his acts damaged fairness in official duties as well as public confidence was huge," the prosecutors said. Even given that Akita has pleaded guilty, harsh punishment is needed, they said.

