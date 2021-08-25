Japan to Allow Antibody Cocktails for Outpatients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry is considering approving the use of antibody cocktail treatment, used for COVID-19 patients with mild or moderate symptoms, for outpatient care, officials said Wednesday.

The treatment combines two antibodies called casirivimab and imdevimab. In Japan, its use is currently limited to hospitalized patients with risks of developing severe symptoms but not needing oxygen administered.

The ministry will allow the antibody cocktails to be administered to COVID-19 patients being treated at home as the number of such patients is rapidly increasing.

Health minister Norihisa Tamura said that the treatment will be allowed for outpatients at hospitals that can watch their health after administrating the cocktails and take care of them if their physical condition worsens after receiving the treatment.

"We will act quickly to ensure that the antibody cocktails are administered for outpatient care," Tamura told a parliamentary committee meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]