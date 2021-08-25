Expert Warns School Resumption May Strain Medical Capacity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public health expert Shigeru Omi told a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday that the medical system could be strained further once students go back to school after the summer holidays amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

"Even if the spread of infections slows down, it could accelerate again after the new school term starts, possibly straining medical capacity," Omi, head of a government advisory panel on COVID-19 response, said at an off-session meeting of the House of Representatives' Committee on Health, Labor and Welfare.

Still, Omi said he believes elementary schools can give in-person classes if infection countermeasures are taken, while noting that universities should conduct lessons online.

"I don't think that elementary schools have to be closed or switch to online classes," he said.

Omi also sought the promotion of COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers to prevent the virus from being transmitted from them to children.

