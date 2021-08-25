Fukuoka Marks 15 Years since Drunken Driving Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--People visiting a bridge in the southwestern city of Fukuoka on Wednesday offered prayers for three infants who died in a traffic accident caused by a drunken driver at the site 15 years ago.

On Aug. 25, 2006, a car carrying a family of five was rear-ended by a drunken driver and plunged off the Uminonakamichi Ohashi bridge.

"I think of the accident around this time every year," Shuhei Umetsu, 72, said, offering a moment of silence on the bridge.

"Every one of us must be sure not to drive after drinking," he said, noting that a similar case of drunken driving led to the deaths of five elementary school children in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in June this year.

At Myotokuji temple in Fukuoka, where the three deceased children are memorialized, 14 children from the nearby Maidashi nursery school offered sunflowers.

